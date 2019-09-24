As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Value Rose, Friess Associates Has Lowered Stake by $4.00 Million; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake Has Raised by Stephens Inc

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 57,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 360,575 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, up from 303,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 7.63M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 221,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 506,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24M, down from 728,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 4.99 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan eyes deal to buy two Texas pipeline systems out of bankruptcy – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 315,283 shares to 343,259 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,910 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39M for 34.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

