As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Price Rose, Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Stake; Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 11.90 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 3.01M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $12.10M for 52.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 126,367 shares. Geode Cap Ltd reported 1.03M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 77,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assoc has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 1,116 shares. 19,429 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 23,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Cap Mgmt has 450,475 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Df Dent & invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.16% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Arrowstreet LP owns 486,818 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Cookson Peirce And Com has invested 0.03% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Creative Planning reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 9,824 shares to 11,796 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr Etf (XLK) by 19,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,666 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Accredited Invsts has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4,745 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 197,749 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davidson Investment reported 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 45,323 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 0.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,989 shares. Calamos Limited holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.52M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 12,024 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fragasso Incorporated has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 4,654 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bollard Limited Liability Company reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Rech Glob owns 69.24 million shares.

