As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Position by $2.45 Million; Goodnow Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $1.32 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06M, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 7.56% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 5.17M shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 148,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26M, down from 151,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $461.05. About 60,753 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt owns 2,781 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic Management Services Inc accumulated 2,054 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 147,298 shares. Element Capital Ltd Llc reported 548 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,785 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested in 0.01% or 17,398 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 137,515 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 801 shares. 1,608 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Two Sigma Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Dupont Capital Mgmt has 3,311 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Global Endowment Lp accumulated 2.41% or 37,730 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc holds 0.23% or 514 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 6,247 shares.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Tao Value Reports About Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ALLY vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Credit Acceptance (CACC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Gains During S&P Volatility – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “21 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Enphase (ENPH) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2019.