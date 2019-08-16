As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Share Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $2.45 Million; Cummins (CMI) Stake Raised by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.06% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 4.50 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.74. About 863,657 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 224,079 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 11,202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 74,875 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 77,900 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.07M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cambridge Tru Co invested in 12,500 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 425,000 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 158,876 shares. Old West Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 298,862 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co owns 260,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 32,268 shares. 75,274 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 110,185 shares or 0% of the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca, California-based fund reported 123,563 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

