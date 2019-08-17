As Ennis (EBF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Prudential Financial Has Lowered Holding by $5.78 Million; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Northstar Group Has Cut Its Position by $371,420

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Ennis Inc (EBF) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 289,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.45% . The institutional investor held 124,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 413,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Ennis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.15M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 86,246 shares traded. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has declined 5.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 03/05/2018 – ENNIS SAYS ON MAY 2, CO THROUGH A UNIT ACQUIRED ALLEN-BAILEY TAG & LABEL IN A PURCHASE OF ASSETS & ASSUMPTION OF TRADE PAYABLES – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Nancy Bernardini Joins Glansaol as CEO; Alan Ennis Now Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – TRICORE REPORTS RENEE ENNIS AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Business Council’s Ennis Discusses Next Round Trade Talks (Video); 04/04/2018 – USCBC’s Ennis Says Stakes Are High in U.S.-China Negotiations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 02/04/2018 – Ennis Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Ennis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold EBF shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 21.39 million shares or 0.12% more from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Euclidean Techs Limited Liability holds 102,282 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. 83,000 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 0.4% or 71,190 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bancshares And Tru has 0.02% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) for 14,250 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,690 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) for 47,621 shares. 35,566 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 2.33 million were reported by Blackrock. State Street reported 608,161 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 5,336 shares. Fmr Limited Company invested in 0% or 912 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 800 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 275,173 shares to 796,642 shares, valued at $20.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN) by 274,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpt Realty.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 15,200 shares to 55,505 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).