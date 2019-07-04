As Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Stock Value Rose, First Dallas Securities Lifted Its Stake; Cadence Bank Na Upped Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Price Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 37,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 202,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 870,059 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Capital Corp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 7.36M shares. Icon Advisers invested in 0.07% or 6,000 shares. Boltwood Capital has invested 0.81% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 73,517 shares stake. Opus Group Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Inv Mngmt owns 14,440 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Capital Limited Ca reported 4,396 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Lc accumulated 1,765 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 20,081 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3.19% or 8.19 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,382 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv Management owns 18,274 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 497,455 are held by Saturna Cap. Advisory Alpha has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

