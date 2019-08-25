As Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Has Upped Position; At&T (T) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Has Raised Its Position

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2077.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 307,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 322,281 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 37,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 240,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 202,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.26 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 371,453 were accumulated by Apriem Advisors. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 3.08 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,706 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt holds 2.53% or 149,268 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.6% or 384,600 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Ca owns 13,267 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cohen Cap Inc reported 50,156 shares stake. Washington Commerce holds 461,984 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, North Star Management Corp has 1.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 783,756 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com reported 0.48% stake. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 58,354 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Co invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westend Advsr Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,224 shares to 303,286 shares, valued at $25.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,620 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).