As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Valuation Declined, Walnut Private Equity Partners Increased Its Holding; Wedbush Securities Decreased Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $317,300

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 4,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 67,933 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 72,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 886,366 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 976,646 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed (VEA) by 26,198 shares to 37,814 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Healthcare (XLV) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 7,101 shares. Mai Cap owns 2,742 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 4.84% or 6.60 million shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 0.73% stake. Meyer Handelman owns 18,099 shares. 37,828 are held by Fort Washington Oh. Benedict Financial Advisors holds 24,711 shares. 5,170 are held by Holderness. 4,100 are held by Glenview Bancshares Dept. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 35,744 shares. Essex Services Inc owns 2,832 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc owns 0.72% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 141,174 shares. New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).