As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Valuation Declined, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Raised Stake; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Stake in Oasis Pete (OAS) by $1.35 Million as Market Value Declined

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 3.23M shares traded or 16.17% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 224,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 6.61M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.92M, up from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 12.08M shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & invested in 0.01% or 720,742 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Carlson L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Highbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 503,066 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Balyasny Asset Limited reported 336,121 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 72,400 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP holds 370,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 17,838 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.23% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Caymus Capital Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.16 million shares or 2.9% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 799,740 shares. Moreover, Spark Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 132,500 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

