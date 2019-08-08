As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Valuation Declined, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Increased Stake by $372,000; Raymond James Trust Stake In Sysco (SYY) Was Upped

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 11.31 million shares traded or 342.69% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 96,996 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 90,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 2.72 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.283 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 0.15% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lau Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 190,520 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,283 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt invested in 55,000 shares. Haverford Trust Comm holds 14,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 565 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cannell Peter B And stated it has 78,114 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mackenzie Corp holds 69,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt LP owns 152,906 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 7,797 were reported by Iberiabank.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 14,771 shares to 804,380 shares, valued at $37.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,264 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SPY).