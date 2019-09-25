As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Declined, Holder Lubar & Company Has Cut Its Position; As J.P. Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Share Value Rose, Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 217,064 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.27M, down from 226,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 4.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 1.32M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.96M for 26.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 204,491 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $66.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 21,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.21 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.