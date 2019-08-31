As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Declined, Advisory Research Boosted Position by $121.63 Million; Visa (V) Holder Synovus Financial Has Upped Position

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 118,179 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.46 million, up from 114,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 308.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 10.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 13.42M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.53M, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.86 million shares traded or 30.94% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 22,314 shares to 510 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 4,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,872 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Management holds 347,174 shares. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 124,724 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 1.21% or 187,000 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Limited Partnership owns 0.8% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,714 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 2.39M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 92,479 shares. Kings Point Capital accumulated 0.02% or 581 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0.22% or 16,437 shares. Cantillon Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hollencrest Mgmt has 13,343 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.67% stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 197,495 shares or 4.17% of the stock. 9,072 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Monetary holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,105 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 3,406 shares to 17,001 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,351 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Incorporated.