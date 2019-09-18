As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Cut Holding; Lionstone Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Stock Price Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 75,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 770,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, down from 845,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.07M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $112.22. About 710,317 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 6,585 shares to 80,545 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98 million for 26.94 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

