As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Value Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Upped Stake by $87.28 Million; Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Shareholder Select Equity Group LP Has Decreased Stake by $32.85 Billion as Market Value Rose

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53M, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 4.55M shares traded or 114.91% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 516,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405.14B, down from 6.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 684,778 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 618,534 shares to 20.35 million shares, valued at $584.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 880,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26,640 shares to 89,652 shares, valued at $14.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 367,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Limited holds 10,904 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Petrus Co Lta reported 4,384 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Rmb Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Fiera holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1.16 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.03% or 24,365 shares. The Maryland-based Fin Advantage Inc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 11,493 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Llc. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 374,269 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 4.63 million are held by State Street Corp. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The reported 227,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 21,646 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc invested in 0.01% or 115,826 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 10,303 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72 million for 45.22 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.