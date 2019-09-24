As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Raised Its Position by $691,600

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $378.4. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.99 million, up from 8.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 3.21 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners L by 1.60M shares to 9.64 million shares, valued at $296.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 710,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.05M shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 950 shares to 17,150 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,500 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.