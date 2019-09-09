As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Price Declined, Pinnacle Holdings Upped Holding; As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Value Declined, Benin Management Has Lifted by $805,623 Its Position

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 2.31M shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by 342.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 245,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 316,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05B, up from 71,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 1.96M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Prudential Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:PRU) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Financial to buy Assurance IQ for $2.35B plus earnout – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,511 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services owns 559,981 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc holds 2,718 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth has invested 0.07% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability owns 1.47M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lederer Associates Counsel Ca has invested 1.79% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). First American Commercial Bank reported 27,045 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has 34,064 shares. 10,678 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com reported 14,813 shares. Westpac Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 135,744 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 33,293 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 307,342 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).