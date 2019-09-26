As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Price Declined, Lubar & Company Has Trimmed Stake; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Lifted by $712,348

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 533,228 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 1,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.82 million, up from 49,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $385.62. About 630,311 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 10,592 shares, valued at $20.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,255 shares, and cut its stake in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hikari Power Ltd reported 2.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kames Public Limited Com holds 0.64% or 65,497 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 40,984 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 1.39 million shares. Moreover, Aqr Ltd has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bokf Na has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goelzer Investment Management Incorporated reported 6,967 shares. Stellar Limited Company reported 1,121 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 100,439 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,074 shares. Country Trust Bank holds 0% or 312 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Us holds 47,637 shares. Senator Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership owns 400,000 shares. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Finance owns 4,262 shares.

