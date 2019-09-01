As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Price Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Has Raised Holding by $46.45 Million; As Ansys (ANSS) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $1.65 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 472,428 shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 271.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 3.87 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.86M shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 235,450 shares to 656,346 shares, valued at $27.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 222,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,899 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI).

