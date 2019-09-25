As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Market Valuation Declined, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $10.13 Million; Corning (GLW) Stock Value Declined While Campbell Newman Asset Management Boosted Stake

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 344.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 269,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 347,670 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, up from 78,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 692,043 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 23.54M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237.56M, up from 22.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 512,744 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha" on August 11, 2019

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (NYSE:SEMG) by 1.40M shares to 6.90 million shares, valued at $82.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 898,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.