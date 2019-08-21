As Eni S P A Adr (E) Share Value Declined, Fisher Asset Management Has Lifted by $496,930 Its Holding; As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Declined, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Position

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eni S P A Adr (E) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 14,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eni S P A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 225,229 shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 18/04/2018 – ENI: OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO GROW 4% IN 1Q Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 23/05/2018 – “Macro weakness” offers opportunity to buy Italy’s top firm Eni, says DB; 28/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml – ENI AWARDED A NEW EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION LICENSE IN CUENCA SALINA BASIN IN MEXICO’S OFFSHORE; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Rosneft, Eni fail to discover oil at Black Sea well; 26/04/2018 – DANA GAS, CRESCENT PETROLEUM, DRAGON OIL, ENI ARE AMONG COMPANIES THAT SENT LETTERS TO TAKE PART IN IRAQ’S OIL AND GAS CONTRACT BIDDING ROUND -OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs inch up in NWE, ease in Mediterranean; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI/ADJ. UNIT 50C, EST. 45C; 04/05/2018 – ENI, CNR SIGN MOU FOR JOINT RESEARCH INCLUDING NUCLEAR FUSION

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 942 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 2,756 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 1,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $418.29. About 401,470 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS LIKE FLOATING RATE & INFLATION-LINKED SECURITIES AS BUFFERS AGAINST RISING RATES & INFLATION; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Revenue to $13.6 Billion From $12.49 Billion; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Statement re Privacy Policy; 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY EQUITY NET FLOWS $26,514 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Vrdps Issued By Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 151,720 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $88.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Hgh Yl (JNK) by 16,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Pt Bk Rakyat Adr (BKRKY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,751 are owned by Fdx Inc. First Citizens Bancorp Tru Com invested 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,025 shares. Schroder Invest Gru, Maine-based fund reported 88,547 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested in 30,000 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Edge Wealth Ltd reported 14,346 shares. Axa reported 0.14% stake. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 1.11M shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.24% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 95 shares. United Advisers Llc holds 63,324 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Llc owns 2,106 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 152,475 shares to 61,955 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM) by 333,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,444 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).