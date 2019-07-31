As Enersys (ENS) Shares Declined, Ajo LP Has Upped Position by $1.54 Million; Everence Capital Management Has Cut Genuine Parts Ord (GPC) Holding as Valuation Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Ord (GPC) by 65.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 8,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $97.22. About 244,707 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 23,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34 million, up from 457,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 176,085 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia owns 4,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 36,662 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 8,360 shares. Nwq Invest Co Limited Liability Co invested in 0.75% or 526,447 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Brinker Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 3,633 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 21,902 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 16,400 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,230 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited holds 0.15% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 424,948 shares. Canal Insur Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 60,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) by 2.43M shares to 159,229 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 604,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,727 shares, and cut its stake in Huaneng Power (NYSE:HNP).

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enersys: Watch Out For The Earnings And Debt, All The Rest Seems Good – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnerSys slips ~17% on Q3 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) Earnings Grew 34%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cap Investment Advsrs Lc reported 12,695 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 550,730 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,190 shares. Adirondack Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bancshares Of The West holds 0.04% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 6,062 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.92% or 132,984 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 0.1% or 51,463 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.04% or 13,742 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 5,235 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 44,614 shares. M Hldgs Securities holds 0.05% or 2,030 shares. Cambridge Trust Co has invested 0.12% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 2,164 shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “7 Dividend Stocks With a 60-Year Streak of Increasing Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.53 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.