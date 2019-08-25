As Enersys (ENS) Market Value Declined, Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Cut by $17.14 Million Its Holding; As 58 Com (WUBA) Market Value Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Holding by $35.47 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 263,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 263,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, down from 526,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 340,875 shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 1.52 million shares traded or 78.12% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 154,238 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $25.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 483,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co owns 0.15% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 3,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 27,851 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 23,150 shares. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.07% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 5,363 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc owns 16,156 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James And has 33,230 shares. Ack Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 200,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 22,761 shares. Smith Graham & Co Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 113,196 shares. 214,684 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Burney stated it has 11,424 shares. Earnest Lc owns 1.40 million shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).