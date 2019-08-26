As Enersys Com (ENS) Shares Declined, Kempen Capital Management Lifted Stake by $3.16 Million; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Blackrock Com (BLK) by $670,817

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $405.06. About 670,369 shares traded or 28.67% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for BlackRock; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says U.S.-China Trade Dispute Will Last ‘Many Years’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 26/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Total Voting Rights; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock: Tennenbaum Capital Had About $9B/Committed Client Capital at Dec 31; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RIEDER – FED’S COMMUNICATION GAVE CONFIRMATION IT WOULD TAKE QUITE A LOT TO MOVE THE CENTRAL BANK FROM A THREE RATE HIKE PATH FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock overweight local currency EM debt, sees buffer in spreads

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Enersys Com (ENS) by 51.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 48,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 143,195 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 94,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Enersys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 260,400 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc accumulated 0.2% or 269,053 shares. Orrstown Svcs Incorporated invested in 156 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 0.05% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 19,834 shares. Peoples Fincl Service Corp owns 50 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 204,611 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.06% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 27,851 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 392,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Smithfield Trust invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Automobile Association has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Channing Cap Mngmt Llc owns 0.37% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 122,376 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.06% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,600 shares.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) Earnings Grew 34%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Inc (ENS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE) by 9,700 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc Com by 212,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,800 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Limited, a New York-based fund reported 63,447 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 336,940 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.82% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Stifel has invested 0.27% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd has 18,608 shares. Whittier invested in 34,584 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested 0.13% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Kentucky Retirement System owns 5,320 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Co reported 5,340 shares. Impact Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.08% or 6,251 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo has 43,698 shares. 1,620 are owned by Guardian Cap Advisors L P. Boston Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 787 shares. State Street reported 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.