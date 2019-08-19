As Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) Stock Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped by $11.97 Million Its Position; South Street Advisors Increases Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) by 404.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 369,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Res Fd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 258,311 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 9,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 2.55 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 Monthly Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 5.5% – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Enerplus Corporationâ€™s (TSE:ERF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares to 164,729 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares to 110,250 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,205 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).