As Enerplus (ERF) Valuation Rose, Holder Franklin Resources Has Lowered Its Position; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Holder Central Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $1.71 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 62,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,438 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 628,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 361,091 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $373.01. About 147,881 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 15, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “These 3 Oil and Gas Stocks Are on Sale Today With Massive Upside Tomorrow – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus Corporation (ERF) CEO Ian Dundas on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Enerplus Corporationâ€™s (TSE:ERF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within GoDaddy, MDU Resources Group, Enerplus, Quorum Health, Resonant, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $63.71M for 6.80 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,823 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $484.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 134,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. The insider Stipancich John K sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66M. Conley Jason also sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 2.61% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,660 shares. Essex Fincl Ser Inc holds 0.11% or 1,107 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 14,375 shares. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,000 shares. 698 were reported by Oakworth Capital. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0% or 405 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,499 shares. 57,135 are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. Whittier Co Of Nevada holds 409 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Ri holds 1,300 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 0.14% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,915 shares. Moreover, Spc Fin has 0.24% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1.18 million were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.