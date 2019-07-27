As Enerplus (ERF) Stock Price Rose, Boston Partners Has Increased Stake by $353,616; Tctc Holdings Increased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $1.31 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 44,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.74 million, up from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 755,744 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,844 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 42,753 shares to 639,283 shares, valued at $115.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 273,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Enerplus (ERF) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best and worst oil and gas drilling and exploration stock performers for 2017 – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2017. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Enerplus Corporationâ€™s (TSE:ERF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Crestwood Equity Partners’ CEO Believes Its Best Day Are Ahead – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Delivers Solid Q4 Results, Calls It A Harbinger Of Increased Strength In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 31, 2019.