As Enerplus (ERF) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Renaissance Group Boosted Its Stake; Ebay (EBAY) Stake Has Boosted by Cacti Asset Management Llc

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 47,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 452,335 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.77 million, up from 404,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 6.16M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 2217.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, up from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 1.54M shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “If you invested $1,000 in eBay 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now – CNBC” on September 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Exclusive: Hedge fund Elliott pushes Mobile Mini to combine with WillScot – sources – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: CEO Exodus – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 14,000 shares to 13,750 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Investment Corp holds 178,448 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 0.78% or 288,927 shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt reported 5.66M shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. King Luther, a Texas-based fund reported 5,605 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.18% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 492,705 shares. 6,000 are held by Montag A Incorporated. Bartlett And Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 14 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.44% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Focused Wealth reported 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Vanguard Gp holds 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 63.15M shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated holds 3.69% or 276,675 shares. Jefferies Ltd invested in 0.02% or 60,525 shares. 1St Source Bank reported 15,662 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.