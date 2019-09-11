As Enerplus (ERF) Share Value Declined, Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased Its Stake; Smart Portfolios Upped Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Share Price Rose

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 657,944 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70 million, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 400,913 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advisors New York stated it has 61,450 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. 69,670 are owned by Atria Invs Llc. 199,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd Company. First Wilshire Secs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,590 shares. Brookstone Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,587 shares. Maryland holds 48,239 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 49,689 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 6,689 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 72,274 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs holds 0.28% or 23,847 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,662 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 139,950 shares. Reaves W H Com holds 0.77% or 188,741 shares. Edmp, a Florida-based fund reported 26,517 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 34,422 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,671 shares to 39,335 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 7,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,436 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).