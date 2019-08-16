As Enerplus (ERF) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Position by $753,632; As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Valuation Rose, Great Point Partners Lifted Stake by $2.00 Million

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 65,556 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 94,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 888,577 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, down from 982,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 488,279 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc Com (NASDAQ:CONE) by 30,481 shares to 52,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 34,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 147,380 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 487,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company stated it has 17,744 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 246,638 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Management holds 0% or 16,831 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 59,315 shares. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 57,400 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Principal Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 16,238 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 10,151 shares. Rhenman Prns Asset Management holds 70,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 79,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 59,113 shares.