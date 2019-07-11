As Enerplus (ERF) Market Value Rose, Holder Qs Investors Has Lowered by $1.90 Million Its Stake; Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) Shares Rose While Franklin Resources Decreased Position by $800,800

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 237,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,865 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 472,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 1.12M shares traded or 38.07% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 37,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 28,227 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 10.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.7% for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – IN APRIL 2018, GAP REGISTERED A 10.4% INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SEATS AVAILABLE COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Feb Load Factor 79.6; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 16.8% for the Month of March; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO OMAB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 119 PESOS FROM 113 PESOS; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Informative Letter to Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 77,623 shares to 454,468 shares, valued at $40.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 165,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,764 shares, and has risen its stake in German Amern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC).

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $63.71 million for 7.16 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 54,433 shares to 228,025 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 51,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).