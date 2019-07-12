As Enerplus (ERF) Market Valuation Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Boosted Position by $1.47 Million; Cabot-Wellington Decreased Cabot (CBT) Position by $5.05 Million; Market Value Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 279,130 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70 million, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 721,171 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc holds 795,534 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 4,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 118,736 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 8,919 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association owns 9,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 455,519 shares. Pettee Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley Incorporated owns 42,547 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Hillcrest Asset Lc reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Eastern Bankshares, Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,234 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 9,286 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.48M for 11.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

