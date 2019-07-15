As Enerplus (ERF) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Cut by $1.15 Million Its Position; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Valuation Declined While Tributary Capital Management Has Upped Position by $4.42 Million

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 143,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.39 million, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 708,399 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 39.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 200,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 704,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, up from 503,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 103,386 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $63.54 million for 6.84 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 87,883 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $37.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 25,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 28,386 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 354,730 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 14,377 shares. 687,873 were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 68,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 1,984 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.04% or 18,000 shares. Axa owns 0.02% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 174,900 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt has 0.28% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 128,364 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.05% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). 218,132 are owned by Amer Century Companies Incorporated. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 27,159 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,290 shares to 12,510 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).