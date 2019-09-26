As Enerplus (ERF) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Its Position; Nike (NKE) Position Held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 8,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 36,922 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 28,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 10.28 million shares traded or 66.40% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 1.54 million shares traded or 30.21% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $52.90M for 8.18 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 332,274 shares to 677,893 shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 50,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4,758 shares to 2,793 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,321 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 334,505 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co holds 0.03% or 21,700 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank accumulated 348,552 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1.33M shares. Strategic Fincl accumulated 5,603 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0.91% or 1.03 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 1.13 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 273,300 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 9.00M are held by Capital Int. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has 1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 51,414 shares. Chilton Com Limited Liability Com holds 3,853 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ipswich accumulated 19,118 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 21,689 shares. Diversified Trust Co owns 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,400 shares.

