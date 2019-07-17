As Energy Recovery Com (ERII) Share Value Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Has Raised Holding; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Holding in Five9 (FIVN) by $3.69 Million as Share Price Declined

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 111,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.04 million market cap company. It closed at $11.73 lastly. It is down 27.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – SALTEN ENERGIGJENVINNING AS DECIDED TO BUILD AN ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT AT ELKEM SALTEN; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Pennon Group: Expenditure at Glasgow Energy Recovery Facilitiy to Be Higher Than Expected; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 16/03/2018 – Faurecia Boosts Its Expertise In Energy Recovery Technology With Investment In Enogia; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery: Gannon Was Named Interim Pres, CEO Feb 25 and Has Been CFO Since June 2015; 08/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Appointment Of Chris Gannon As President And Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Energy Recovery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERII)

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 70,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 505,222 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, down from 576,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 195,725 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc Com by 23,480 shares to 135,344 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ERII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 5.86% less from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Management holds 369,126 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Elkhorn Prtn LP owns 87,000 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Essex Ltd Liability Company stated it has 227,786 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.13% or 27,156 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 0% or 2,099 shares. State Street reported 659,628 shares stake. Moreover, Key Grp Hldgs (Cayman) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd owns 7,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 44,427 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 542,530 shares. 414,351 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Swiss State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 66,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 3,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 150,195 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 2,700 shares to 22,300 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.