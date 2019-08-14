As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; De Burlo Group Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding by $335,400; Market Valuation Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 360,091 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 111,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.49M, up from 109,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 3.20M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Stockton invested 2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Motco holds 0.02% or 1,440 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 57,151 shares or 6.02% of the stock. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,400 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Com invested in 0.19% or 17,983 shares. Aspen Mngmt reported 9,052 shares stake. Westfield Cap Lp owns 1.49 million shares. Moreover, Cadinha And Limited Liability Company has 4.74% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 155,057 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 41,401 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cornerstone reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Holderness Invs has 0.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,522 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.12% or 1,679 shares in its portfolio. 1,394 were accumulated by Hengehold Cap Mgmt Lc. First Natl Tru reported 63,719 shares stake.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,200 shares to 56,687 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).