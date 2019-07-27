As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Valuation Declined, Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Connable Office Has Lowered Stake in Entegris (ENTG) by $304,010

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 1.52M shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 8,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,120 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 111,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 1.78M shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 401,000 shares to 551,000 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Daruma Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 80,366 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0.17% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 3.34 million shares. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 0% or 69,404 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 193,025 are held by Sei Investments Co. 32,000 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. 1,163 are owned by Signaturefd. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp accumulated 0.06% or 7.21M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication invested in 0.09% or 19,730 shares.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Prod (XOP) by 11,132 shares to 341,993 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Etf by 63,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).