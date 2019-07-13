As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Value Declined, Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increased Its Position; Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Decreased Its Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 34.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.90 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 36.51% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 20.32 million shares traded or 1442.19% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 1.30 million shares to 7.40 million shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 103,516 shares to 7.09M shares, valued at $913.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

