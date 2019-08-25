As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Declined, Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding; Bridger Management Has Trimmed Its Verisign (VRSN) Position as Market Value Rose

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 87,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 202,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85M, down from 290,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 721,276 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares to 236,400 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 202,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Team Inc (Prn).