As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $4.12 Million; Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Mastercard (MA) Position by $43.56 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 330% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.87M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,660 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 446,300 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 32,145 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 248,427 shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated holds 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 11,302 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.07% or 22,075 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Enterprise Fin has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Harris LP holds 2.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5.76M shares. Origin Asset Llp reported 2.18% stake. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 846,581 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 39,563 shares. Lipe & Dalton has 900 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial has 0.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Park Avenue Securities Ltd owns 32,650 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Reilly Ltd Co owns 59,689 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 625,457 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 68.75% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

