As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake; 1492 Capital Management Stake in Ebix (EBIX) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 19,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 10,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 13,611 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.0304 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9996. About 187,093 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares to 68,506 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 15,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,862 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ebix Announces Results of the Company’s Annual Shareholders Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ebix Australia Adds TravelCard To Its EbixExchange Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PayMyTuition adds EbixCash World Money as a Payment Partner for Student Payments from India – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ebix names IPO lead managers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable September 16, to Shareholders of Record September 04, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 68.75% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 8.00M shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 942,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (Prn).