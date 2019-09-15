As Energous (WATT) Valuation Declined, Doheny Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Position in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by $1.55 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 73,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The hedge fund held 35,645 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $768,000, down from 109,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 305 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 149,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.84% . The institutional investor held 733,874 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, up from 584,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 242,205 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 22/05/2018 – Energous Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.28 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Internet Bank Promotes Maris Kancs to Lead Single Tenant Lease Financing Team – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Internet Bank Expands Small Business Team, Welcomes New Lender – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp To Acquire SBA Group For Business Loan Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roth sees 2020 ramp for Energous – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This the Key to Unlocking Residential Solar Growth? – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Energous Corp (WATT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.