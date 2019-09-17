As Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Valuation Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Upped Its Holding by $9.77 Million; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Raised Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding by $1.29 Million; Share Price Declined

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 71,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 385,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 314,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 2.19 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76M, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $660.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 428,563 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Cash Flow From Ops $52.4 Million; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 25/04/2018 – Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Extend Their Project Recovery Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Rev $291.4M; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECH – RECEIPT OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE CERTAIN PURPORTED CLASS ACTION SECURITIES LAWSUITS PENDING AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces Annual Internet in Education Scholarship; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Trunk Muscle Strength, Strength Endurance and Activity in Persons With Low Back Pain (TRUSC); 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 10,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 20,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De owns 0.05% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 139,321 shares. State Street Corporation owns 1.43 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 226 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 12,948 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts, a California-based fund reported 11.30M shares. The California-based Aperio Group Inc Lc has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). First Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 9.99M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 282,531 shares. Virtu stated it has 14,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) or 4,774 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 174,999 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $128,850 activity.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) At US$5.27? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (EIGI) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Montecito Savings Bank And owns 24,031 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 10,950 shares. Green Street Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 447,700 shares or 5.2% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 0.04% or 730,928 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.11% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. 12,410 were reported by Raymond James Advisors. 4,253 are owned by First Manhattan. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 55,700 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.03% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 806,227 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.11% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.02% or 63,283 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP stated it has 0.11% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Meeder Asset reported 0.13% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 10,811 are held by Burney.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 28,000 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 157,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,390 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:HST) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Host Hotels closes on sale of six non-core hotels for $415M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call to be Held on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.