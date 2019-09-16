As Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Raised Holding; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Meritage Group LP Has Decreased Its Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 17.22% or $0.9799 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7101. About 792,805 shares traded or 73.79% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – GA-ASI Avenger ER Sets New Endurance Record Flying 23.4 Consecutive Hours; 21/04/2018 – DJ Endurance International Group Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIGI); 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Inspiratory Muscle and Endurance Training in Heart Failure Patients With Pacemaker; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group: Prior Guidance, Announced on Feb 13, Remains Unchanged; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE CERTAIN PURPORTED CLASS ACTION SECURITIES LAWSUITS PENDING AGAINST CO; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 113,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 872,065 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.66 million, down from 985,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $10.24 during the last trading session, reaching $531.28. About 190,052 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $128,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,461 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Indexiq Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 174,999 shares. 226 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Prudential Financial holds 11,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 31,646 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 72,417 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,453 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 22,048 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 32,708 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 12,790 shares. Moreover, Capital Rech Global has 0.02% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 206,965 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.02% or 57,412 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.53 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.