As Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Stock Price Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lifted by $9.77 Million Its Position; First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Value Rose While Bokf Increased Stake by $306,210

Bokf increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 10,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 23,804 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733,000, up from 13,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 349,050 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76M, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.12 million shares traded or 67.89% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LAWSUITS CAPTIONED MACHADO V. CO, ET AL. & WILLIAM MCGEE V. CONSTANT CONTACT, ET AL; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group: Prior Guidance, Announced on Feb 13, Remains Unchanged; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 12.72 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Samsung Electronics Redefines High Endurance Memory Card Market with New PRO Endurance Card; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Cash Flow From Ops $52.4 Million; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Sees 2018 Rev $1.140B-$1.160B; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECH – RECEIPT OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Endurance International Group Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIGI); 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE: ENTITLED FOR INR2.8B INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IJR, TREX, EGP, FFIN – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Financial Bankshares To Present At The 2019 Gulf South Bank Conference – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Financial Bankshares announces stock split and increase in cash dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bank Serves Communities In Third Annual Company-Wide Day Of Service – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 8,717 shares to 12,571 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 6,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,243 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $244,753 activity. 218 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT. $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. Another trade for 165 shares valued at $9,365 was bought by Thaxton Kirk W. $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 72,332 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Next Grp invested in 6,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Morgan Stanley owns 70,705 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 34,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. King Luther Management accumulated 518,110 shares. Blackrock holds 15.54 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138,248 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 920,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Aperio Gru Lc holds 41,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research holds 0% or 20,030 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 180 shares.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Endurance International Group Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ecomdash – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endurance International to acquire Ecomdash for $9.6M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EIG Investors Corp. Commences Registered Exchange Offer for Its Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 29, 2016.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $128,850 activity.