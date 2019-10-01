As Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Shares Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Raised Its Position by $9.77 Million; Leucadia National Has Raised Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holding by $19.18 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 38,301 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76M, up from 12.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 312,890 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Rev $291.4M; 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Inspiratory Muscle and Endurance Training in Heart Failure Patients With Pacemaker; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Constant Contact Survey Reveals New Insights on 2018 Small Business Strategy, Outlook and Priorities; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 12,948 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 2.36M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 15.38M shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 196,773 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 58,914 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 449,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 119,177 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Wells Fargo Mn owns 72,417 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Regis Mngmt Communication Ltd Llc invested in 130,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 17,988 shares. 10,400 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Profund owns 228,947 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). First Manhattan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Principal Fin Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 73 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 18,197 shares. 9,531 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 49,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,784 shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated owns 746,916 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 27,801 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,000 shares. 3,494 were accumulated by Pinebridge L P.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.