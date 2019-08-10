As Endologix (ELGX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Nea Management Company Cut Its Stake; Chatham Capital Group Upped Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Position by $483,353

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 301,226 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 694,555 shares traded or 117.25% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Zenty III Thomas F. On Wednesday, April 3 NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 22,692 shares. On Wednesday, April 3 the insider Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) for 445 shares. Nea Management Ltd Liability Company reported 249,021 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $567,555 activity. $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Rytter Katie. On Monday, July 15 the insider Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999. 18,555 shares valued at $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17. 779 shares valued at $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,464 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.27M shares. New York-based Art Advsrs Limited has invested 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Raymond James Associate has invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Amp Investors Limited owns 23,642 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 58,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,318 were reported by Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 11,540 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 44,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Sei Invs Co holds 7,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Montag A & Assoc accumulated 844,990 shares. Gradient Investments Lc accumulated 254 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

