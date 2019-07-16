As Endologix (ELGX) Stock Rose, Nea Management Company Has Cut Its Stake by $13.45 Million; Hyman Charles D Has Increased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $327,600

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 62.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,690 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $854,000, up from 2,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 1.41M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 100,167 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,144 shares. Creative Planning invested in 31,045 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt reported 3,110 shares stake. Covington Inv Advsrs Inc invested in 20,610 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,777 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 29,438 shares. 11,410 were accumulated by Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Callahan Advsr invested in 0.1% or 3,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 6,771 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Il has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,965 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ci Invs has 73,000 shares. 5,966 were accumulated by Thomasville National Bank. Anderson Hoagland & reported 11,989 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,875 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84M. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of stock or 30,257 shares. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem. 22,692 shares were bought by NEELS GUIDO J, worth $149,994 on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 445 shares. Nea Mgmt Llc has invested 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).