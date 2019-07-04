As Endologix (ELGX) Stock Rose, Holder Nea Management Company Has Lowered by $13.45 Million Its Holding; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Decreased Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position by $5.08 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 136,660 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 253,135 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rubicon Project’s Estimated Market Rate (EMR) Yields 20 Percent Savings for DSPs Vs. Pure First-price – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rubicon Project adopts Trade Desk’s unified ID – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rubicon Project Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rubicon Project +1.8% as it nears EBITDA break-even – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Will The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Another trade for 15,128 shares valued at $99,996 was made by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3. 30,257 shares were bought by Onopchenko John, worth $199,999 on Wednesday, April 3. Zenty III Thomas F had bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 445 shares. Nea Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).