As Endologix (ELGX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Nea Management Company Has Trimmed by $13.45 Million Its Position; As Hess (HES) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Trimmed by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 748,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11M, down from 766,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 3.53 million shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending.

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 197,647 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.27% negative EPS growth.

