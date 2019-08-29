As Endologix (ELGX) Share Price Rose, Holder Nea Management Company Trimmed Holding; Daiwa Securities Group Increased Its Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $1.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 314.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 41,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 13,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 5.22 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 132,272 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 126,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 355 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kwmg Ltd Liability Com holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl invested in 0% or 38 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.42% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Andra Ap owns 111,100 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech reported 707,105 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 124,391 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 435,893 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 52,731 were accumulated by Snow Capital Mngmt Lp. Interest Invsts has 0.71% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fuller Thaler Asset accumulated 66,839 shares. The California-based Research Glob has invested 0.25% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 63,790 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs (NYSE:PWR) by 18,400 shares to 163,993 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 25,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,230 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Co Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 445 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. 3,025 shares were bought by Zenty III Thomas F, worth $19,995. $149,994 worth of stock was bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Onopchenko John on Wednesday, April 3.